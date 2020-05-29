Women who know how to shine don’t do it by turning off the light of others | Pexels

Women who know how to shine don’t do it by turning off the light of others. It has been many years to learn that we are not here to compete with others but to grow together. They have always made us believe that we cannot be friends, accomplices, sisters, but that we must be better than others.

It is time to leave behind what separates us, those that make us judge others because they are not or do not think as we do, because they are not perfect mothers, perfect daughters, or do not do what a woman should be or do, what they have taught us that it must be a woman.

Women who shine don’t do it for being perfectThey do it because they face the world, because they question it, because they help other women, because they do not compete for men’s attention, always knowing that their friendship is more important than harming someone you love, because they know how to compliment.

It is time to see that the time has changed and that beyond fighting for a common good, we are all here fighting our individual battles, fighting a whole world that constantly screams at us that we are not good enoughThat if we work we are not good mothers, that if there are no children we are not good women.

And we not only talk about the only collective struggles, but the ones we do every day since we get out of bed, since we teach our daughters to be capable and not to let anyone tell them how they have to behave or think. Since we taught them to be friends and take care of themselves.

Because we all have each other, because we can always have each other, because we are capable, we are strong, we are smart and because it is time to learn to shine without turning off the brightness of the othersBecause what makes us all special is that we can shine more than the sun when we do it together.

