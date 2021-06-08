Women take the governorships; win in 6 states

MEXICO CITY.

Women made significant electoral progress in 2021, as they won six governorships, of which a woman has never governed in five, but they will also go from 241 to 244 seats in the new Chamber of Deputies.

The six elected governors would almost double the number of the seven women who in the history of Mexico won at the polls the contests for the state Executive Power between 1979 and 2018: the PRI members Griselda Álvarez, Beatriz Paredes, Ivonne Ortega and Claudia Pavlovich, the PRD member Amalia García, the morenista Claudia Sheinbaum and Martha Erika Alonso of the PAN, who died 10 days after taking office.

Even in the LXIV Legislature, which will begin on September 1, there are entities such as Mexico City, Chihuahua, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Puebla, Querétaro, Sonora, Tamaulipas and Veracruz, where most of those who won a seat this Sunday The relative majority for the Chamber of Deputies are women.

There is one case, the state of San Luis Potosí, which will only have male legislators, since no women won at the polls.

Based on the Preliminary Electoral Results Program (PREP), in the federal elections on Sunday, 144 women won their seat at the polls, to which will be added 100 women who will arrive by multi-member route, because the electoral rule is that they must enter 50% of each gender.

By entities, the new majority federal legislators come from Aguascalientes; four from Baja California; one from Campeche; four from Chiapas; seven from Chihuahua, from nine places; 15 from Mexico City, out of a total of 24 possible seats; one from Coahuila; one from Colima; two from Durango; six from Guanajuato; four from Guerrero; five from Hidalgo, which has seven seats; 10 from Jalisco, which is on par with the 10 men who won their seat for that entity.

Also 21 from the State of Mexico, which has 41 spaces in the Chamber of Deputies; four from Michoacán; three from Morelos; one from Nayarit; four from Nuevo León; four from Oaxaca; eight from Puebla, which has 15 seats; tres from Querétaro, which has five seats in the plenary session of San Lázaro; two from Quintana Roo; three from Sinaloa; five from Sonora, an entity that has seven seats; three from Tabasco; five from Tamaulipas, which has nine federal councils; one from Tlaxcala; 12 out of 20 possible from Veracruz; two from Yucatán and two from Zacatecas.

Thus, for the first time, 144 women reached the Chamber of Deputies who won a relative majority seat at the polls. Unprecedented figure in the almost 200-year history of the Congress of the Union.

And as a result of the affirmative actions promoted by the National Electoral Institute (INE) in this electoral year, for the first time in history there will be six women heading a state government.

They are Marina del Pilar Ávila, from Baja California; Layda Sansores, from Campeche —there is a struggle in the entity for the vote count, but the PREP shows her as the winner—; Maru Campos, from Chihuahua; Lorena Cuéllar, from Tlaxcala; Indira Vizcaíno, from Colima, and Evelyn Salgado, from Guerrero.

Of these six entities, in five a woman has never ruled. Only Tlaxcala was already led by a woman, the current PRI senator Beatriz Paredes Rangel.

To these figures it will be necessary to add in the coming days the definitive numbers that the 32 state congresses and municipalities will have, where it is also evident a greater presence of women who will take charge of directing the destinies of different municipalities, states and the federal Legislative Power .

The arrival of six new governors who will join the two now in office – the presidents of Sonora and the CDMX – is the result of the determination of the National Electoral Institute (INE) that political parties should apply parity in the registration of aspiring state governments.

With this measure, the number of female candidates in the gubernatorial races almost tripled in the last electoral process.

Between 2015 and 2020, there was, on average, a participation of 18% of female gubernatorial candidates. In the ballots this Sunday, June 6, the figure was 48 percent.