Researchers of the Max Planck Institute in Germany have revealed in a study that women are taking more preventive measures than men during the pandemic of Covid-19 .

The study, that was published in the magazine medRxiv, has counted on the data analysis of more than 65,000 persons from different countries that were collected through Facebook.

To carry out the analysis, the group created a specific questionnaire for each country taking into account the social isolation measures that were applied in each one as well as the recommendations of local governments. “We discovered that lCovid-19 was perceived by women in the eight countries studied as a much greater threat than men“, Explain Daniela Perrotta, the leader of the investigation, in a statement.

“They are also more willing to adopt preventive behaviors to protect themselves from the new coronavirus. This is interesting since it has been established that men are more likely to die of Covid-19 than women. ” Scientists have also discovered that women have less confidence in the health systems of their countries to adequately respond to the pandemic declared last March.

Old man

This curious study that has now been released, can be added to another that was published in the May issue of The Journals of Gerontology in which the finding of the Max Planck Institute was confirmed. In this other study, a poll, directed by the Georgia State University, in the United States, in which it was revealed that the part of the population that cares the least and takes preventive measures against the new coronavirus are older men.

The article analyzed the behavior of 146 adults between the ages of 18 and 35 and 156 in the age group of 65 to 81 years. All participants lived in the United States, the majority were Caucasian and had at least some level of college education.

The survey revealed that older men they are usually less likely to wear face masks and stop touching their faces. Nor did they claim to be stocking up on emergency food supplies, and in conclusion, they were doing less to protect themselves than younger men or women in all age ranges.

“In normal circumstances, not worrying so much is a good thing. Everyday life is probably happier if we care less, “he said. Sarah Barber, responsible for the study, in a statement. “However, in the case of a pandemic, this is a problem, since less concern leads to fewer preventive measures.”

With that in mind, Barber believes that if older men can have a better education about the virus, they can adopt more preventive behavior, even if they are not worried.