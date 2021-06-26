Women spent three times as much time as men on their children

(Bloomberg) – Demand for child care in the home skyrocketed during the pandemic, but men and women did not share the burden equally.

Globally, women took on an additional 173 hours of unpaid child care last year, compared with an additional 59 hours for men, according to a study released Friday by the Center for Global Development, a nonprofit organization. The gap widened in low- and middle-income countries, where women cared for children more than three times as long as men.

Women felt the worst economic effects of the pandemic, including an estimated $ 800 billion loss in income, largely due to increased demand for their time at home. The Covid-19 recession impacted advances in pay equity, female labor force participation, and unemployment, particularly among Black and Latina women in the United States, according to an estimate by McKinsey & Co. As American workers return to the office, mothers are more likely than fathers and women without children to be unemployed.

Charles Kenny, a senior researcher at the Center for Global Development and one of the study’s authors, said the pandemic simply exposed existing gender disparities. In 2017, a Pew Research Center report found that mothers took care of children twice as much as fathers in the U.S. Globally, the gap varies widely, but an OECD survey indicates that women spend on average childcare between three and six hours, compared to an average of 30 minutes to two hours for men.

“Every year, year after year, billions of hours of unpaid care work are done, the vast majority by women,” she said. “We are not going to reach a world of gender equality until that burden is shared more equitably.”

