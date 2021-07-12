Women march in CDMX for ‘Polly’ Olivares and Diana Patricia

MEXICO CITY.- A group of women, some of them hooded, demonstrate in the central area of ​​Mexico City to demand justice for Fernanda Olivares ‘Polly’ and the arrest of Diana Patricia, in the state of Veracruz.

The contingent of around 80 people left from the Monument to the Revolution and advances on Juáre Avenue, where it has already vandalized at least eight businesses and buildings. Advance towards the capital’s Zócalo.

Elements of the Anti-riot Group of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) and of the Atenea Group protect the group.

Through his Twitter account, the SSC Road Counselor reported on the route of the demonstration and suggested using Isabel la Católica and Eje Central as road alternatives.

16:30 # CautionVial | March from the Monument to the Revolution enters the Zócalo Circuit, #AlternativaVial Isabel la Católica and Eje Central. pic.twitter.com/j3OOX3NJwl – OVIAL_SSCCDMX (@OVIALCDMX) July 11, 2021

The women demand justice for Fernanda ‘Polly’ Olivares, who died last weekend after being run over by Diego ‘H’ at dawn on June 12 at the Iztacalco mayor’s office.

In addition, they join the demand for the release of Diana Patricia, who is detained for spontaneous abortion in the state of Veracruz.

