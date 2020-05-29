MEXICO – The hearts of the little ones about to be born beat in the midst of the pandemic. Along with them, the midwives work more than ever because, faced with the threat of COVID-19, their services are increasingly requested.

“In general, we follow them up and right now the mothers are in week 36-37, very close to having their baby, so we do a very quick evaluation,” says Guadalupe Becerra, one of the midwives who operate in Tijuana.

Becerra is one of the women who for a little over two years, through the organization “Justicia en salud”, has attended pregnant migrants in Tijuana, but she says that since the health emergency began, her patients have joined many other women concerned about the birth of their children.

“Even Tijuanans also come, there are families who say I want another birth option because I don’t want to go to the hospital because of the contingency,” says Becerra.

Because of this fear, future mothers ask to have births in their homes or in the facilities where through ancient medicine they bring children to the world.

Away from hospitals, the NGO that carries out this work on the northern border of Mexico revealed that until two months ago they attended a delivery each week and currently bring four to six babies to the world in the same period.

“In hospitals you are not safe,” says María Fernanda, who recently gave birth in Mexico with the help of a midwife.

She arrived in Mexico in January in the migrant caravan, she was already pregnant, so her only option was to go to a public hospital, but she did not do it for fear of contagion.

“I felt safer with them, because I also looked there, it was very clean and because of all the virus and everything,” says María Fernanda.

Little Irma Virginia is already safe at home, as are dozens of babies born during the contingency through this method; and the Tijuana midwives say they are ready to continue giving way to life through their trade.

