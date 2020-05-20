May 11 President López Obrador published the decree by which the armed forces will continue to perform public security tasks in an extraordinary, regulated, supervised, subordinate, and complementary manner until March 27, 2024.

From that date, all members of the army and navy will have to return to their barracks.

Immediately, as if it were yet another proof of synchronized swimming, various voices through social networks have been launched in pronouncements arguing that the president wants to militarize the country and that they forcefully reject that claim. Without the slightest argument, they affirm that “it is very serious, because it lays the foundations for an authoritarian state.”

Let’s go in parts. The militarization of the country, that is, the presence of soldiers and seafarers in security tasks began on December 11, 2006, when Felipe Calderón announced the “war” against organized crime and drug trafficking cartels.

The matter is very simple, we were told that organized crime, criminal gangs, had grown too large, that the liberties and wealth of Mexicans were at risk.

At the same time, the police forces of the three levels of government, in charge of public security, were characterized as bodies without training, without equipment, prone to corruption and muddled with crime. Lacking a reliable police force, Calderón decided to use the armed forces.

At the same time, the police that were supposed to prepare, train, with new values ​​and standards, and that in the medium term were going to take over 100% of security, ended up being a fiasco. Federal police under the command of Genaro García Luna, secretary of public security, ended up being an instrument at the service of the Sinaloa cartel.

Thus, two six-year terms went by, with corrupt police officers, with judges and policemen always ready for the highest bidder, with something very similar to a narco-government. Where there are strong arguments to maintain that the former presidents, many governors and public servants from various areas, such as customs, did not fight organized crime because they were part of it.

Meanwhile, the army and navy were subjected to permanent wear. With a legal framework that always placed them on the edge of constitutionality, under the magnifying glass of groups and organizations that defend human rights, with “big money” one day if and another to double or buy them, with the uncertainty of not knowing when they were going to finish their tasks.

So when López Obrador became president, the country was already militarized and plunged into a deep crisis of insecurity. In this sense, the president decided to completely sweep away what the federal police were and give way to a new institution that is the National Guard.

On February 28 it was unanimously approved, with the vote in favor of Morena, PAN, PRI, PRD, PVEM, PT and PES the opinion created by the National Guard, with a civilian command, a five-year term for the armed forces in security tasks, attached to the Ministry of Public Security and obliged to submit an annual report to the senate of the republic.

The right that today maintains that López Obrador is militarizing the country, does not understand anything. The presidential agreement that regulates the participation of the armed forces until March 27, 2024, considers the time necessary for the National Guard to develop its structure, capabilities and territorial implementation. Once that is accomplished, the armed forces must return to their barracks in a gradual and orderly manner.

That is the point. Today the armed forces and Mexicans all have a date and a route with clear criteria for its troops to return to their barracks. And Andrés Manuel’s commitment and commitment is so great that the date set by the decree is two months before the 2024 presidential election.

Andrés knows the political and electoral cost of not fulfilling this commitment, but he is also clear about the effects it will have if it is fulfilled.

