Women in Leadership Positions and Their Story of How They Did It | Tec Review

There is the perception that women in leadership positions They did it because of their social positions or their academic achievements. But, their greatness is in the process they live to get where they are, since they have to deal with machismo, violence and the glass ceilings that society has imposed on them.

Something that women leaders agree on from whatever trench they find themselves in is that to achieve a goal it is necessary to remove fears, empower themselves and develop in what they decide to be or do.

At Tec Review we talk with women who are part of the public conversation.

Leaders who stand out and who with their example and work inspire others to also achieve their goals, despite the machismo that persists in Mexico.

We recommend: The path opened by the pandemic for more women to be in management positions

The stories of women in leadership positions

Senator Kenia López Rabadán, who studied at the Faculty of Law of the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and, from her student days when one of her professors invited her to the National Action party where she is currently a member, assures that her 20-year career in politics was made of constant attempts.

She was a trainer, legislative advisor, private secretary, technical secretary and a legislator four times.

She says that in her first campaign for local deputy, she lost. But, she had two options, feel defeated and give up what she was passionate about, or get stronger.

“There is no secret formula for be an empowered woman and leader. I think it’s about fulfilling your dreams, reaching your goals, being you without restrictions. Try to prepare yourself personally and professionally. To be a good public servant, with integrity, with vision, with sisterhood ”, she says.

Being a senator means working tirelessly to make Mexico a better country. Being an opposition senator means defending millions of Mexicans from the absurd and dangerous initiatives of Q4. These are 2 minutes that summarize 1 year of effort for you and your family. pic.twitter.com/ZiAkRkJwtE – Kenia López Rabadán (@kenialopezr) September 21, 2020

On the other hand, there are those women leaders who are beginning that path.

Such is the case of Ana Villagrán, who studied at UNAM, is a teacher in Institutional Communication and is now a candidate for local deputy for the PAN in Mexico City.

She comments that, win or lose, her greatest dream is to aspire to the highest political position to which a Mexican can aspire in politics, to be President of the Republic.

Otherwise, it will seek from other public positions to exercise that born leadership that it brings.

In an interview, she assures that she loves politics, communication and discovered along the way that she was good at speaking.

She saw herself being part of the communication area of ​​some faction, but she did not think that she would end up being the one that would lead a cause as a youth leader, not only in her party, but also for those women who see her in her participation in opinion programs on television. national.

On what makes a woman a leader, consider that it is more an act of conviction regardless of what you decide to dedicate, be it in a company, in politics, as an athlete or businesswoman.

“I think that when you are a leader, it is because people see something in you that others do not have. People find leadership in you, it is because they see that you are convinced of what you are doing. Then, leadership has to do with that full conviction that you have the right ideas, the correct plans, beyond studies and ranks, has more to do with the individual ”, he commented.

We tell you about: Equal opportunities? First you have to change the rules of the game

Leadership begins with yourself

This coincides Carla Erika Ureña, a tax lawyer by profession, who in a pro bono way has dedicated herself to helping women victims of violence with legal advice.

By chance of life, she coincided with the Violeta Lawyers Network to continue the work she had already been doing on her own.

In addition, users of social networks consider Carla a leading woman for explaining with Twitter and TikTok threads legal issues that are complex for ordinary people.

There is so much that is transforming …

The great battles of other centuries were fought with fire; it was brave who diminished another man, considered an enemy.

The great brave men of this century fight to save lives; their weapons are love and knowledge. # OurHeroes pic.twitter.com/07mNp2VgMk – Carla Erika Ureña A 🐚 (@CarlaEUrenaA) April 18, 2020

Its purpose is also to help young people and adults understand the rights they have as citizens.

Such has been the impact it has generated, that on one occasion they took down his social media accounts and received direct threats from his cell phone.

In conversation with Tec Review, Carla considers that leadership must start with yourself and shed all fears.

“Generally, nobody defends what is not his or what he knows belongs to him. Leadership is a perception that comes from outside, I consider myself a woman who has her own life story against many walls both of gender and personal situations that I have overcome, but with a deep love for Mexico, with a deep love for what we can be as a country“, He says.

In a first approach with young people, it began with a series of projects aimed at the citizen and the legal pedagogy.

Now, with a group of lawyers, he is preparing a series of children’s stories about human rights.

How to achieve leadership?

Senator Kenya describes herself as a woman who has found her strength, who develops with passion in what she does, who prepares for it.

In other words, she is an empowered woman who enhances her leadership.

Ana Villagrán recommends young women who want to achieve a leadership position to work a lot on themselves, and when aspiring to a position in any political or business field, mental health plays an important role, in addition to preparation in their studies.

It says that you get there fighting, because the environment for an empowered woman is complex and competitive.

“There will be people who want to destroy you every day and if your mind is not well, up, motivated, neither the body, nor the heart, you are hardly going to achieve it,” he says.

Lawyer Carla Ureña, who is dedicated to assisting vulnerable women, says the key is that they empower themselves.

Once they remove the fear of raising their voices, of recognizing the rights they have as women in society, that is when a woman’s leadership begins.

“Women are always the only ones who could not have time for themselves, women used to save and endure, between fear, loneliness and helplessness. I am a divorced woman with three teenage children, I do not feel guilty if I have to work. When my mother’s generation was whipped for not getting home on time, ”she confesses.

What obstacles does a woman encounter in achieving leadership?

In her experience as a lawyer, Carla Ureña says that gender violence is the greatest obstacle for a woman to reach her greatest potential, since no matter how many titles a woman has, or positions, if she is oppressed or subjected with lies, blackmail and unfounded threats, their development is hindered.

“We have to create women’s networks to protect ourselves, that is one more strength, that we are uniting as assistants to the victims to break down these social structures that subject us, that touch us and limit us,” he says.

The lawyer recalls that an experience that marked her life and her practice in law was when a woman who could barely speak after being beaten by her husband arrived at her office.

He even said that this man came to that place and Carla had to close, because he was knocking on the door to continue mistreating his victim.

“I can’t get the image out of my head, the woman was running away from her husband, along with her two small children,” she recalls.

The victim, according to Carla, was a doctor, with a career. This is one example of many in which it is confirmed that violence against women does not respect social or professional position.

It may interest you: Leading with gender awareness

The gender gap in your workplace

Ana Villagrán emphasizes that to reach a leadership position once you set a goal, you have to be aware that there will always be an enemy by force, and that you will have thousands of obstacles.

“Once you know that the negative is going to be there, focus on working on the positive. It sounds easy, but it is very complicated, because when a door closes and they tell you no, because the rule says that this is for men, it hurts a lot. But in the end, you can’t sit around crying, you have to find another way to do things“, account.

She recognizes how unfair it is for any woman –especially in politics– that they make them work twice as hard and, instead, they only ask a man: ‘Who recommended you?

Villagrán, a young politician, recommends that if you lack three kilos to achieve something, propose to throw 15.

Therefore, he says that you have to keep working hard to equalize the floor.

We recommend: Margarita Ríos Farjat: “As long as workplace policies are not designed by women, change is slow”

Regressive public policies that disadvantage women

Kenia López considers that violence against women undoubtedly constitutes an obstacle.

From the Senate, together with several colleagues, they have promoted the gender agenda for the full recognition of their rights and to demonstrate against those proposals that are interposed to ensure that they are full.

An example was the case of children’s stays, who helped working mothers with the task of caring so that they could work.

And other initiatives that are not her own, but of thousands of women who over the years have fought for equality in everything and can guarantee them environments free of violence.

“I have demonstrated at UN Women to make visible that this government destroyed children’s rooms. My hand and voice do not shake when it comes to defending social causes. I am an ally of the feminist cause and from the space I occupy, I will always be in favor of achieving substantive equality ”, she replies.