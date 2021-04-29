Women in digital transformation: an urgent challenge for change

“Leadership of women in digital transformation”, virtual panel organized by Tec de Monterrey. (Photo: Tec Review Team).

The talent attraction of women in digital transformation It is an urgent challenge driven by the accelerated revolution in the sector, based on the changes that the Covid-19 pandemic brought.

This was considered by the executive president of Softeck, Blanca Treviño, in a chat with Jill popelka, president of SAP Success Factors, in the framework of the virtual panel Leadership of Women in Digital Transformation, organized by the Tecnológico de Monterrey.

The panel was moderated by Rocio Diaz, research professor and founding member of the Women in Engineering and Sciences initiative, and leader of the Research Focus Group of the Tecnológico de Monterrey School of Engineering and Sciences.

Many challenges to face: What is the glass ceiling that limits women’s leadership?

Women in digital transformation

During the panel, the executives of Softeck and SAP Success Factors delimited the keys for developing countries like Mexico to move towards diversity and inclusion scenarios in the environment of digital transformation, in the framework of a pandemic and post-pandemic society.

The challenge is to attract more women

According to figures from National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI)In 2020, 37% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the national economy was generated by women.

However, in that same year, almost a million women in Mexico stopped being economically active.

This unemployment gap opens up an insurmountable opportunity to move towards a scenario conducive to women in the digital transformation.

One of the sectors that grows the most and extends its applications transversally in various supply and production chains is the artificial intelligence, in which the attraction of talent is urgent for the competitiveness of national economies.

“In artificial intelligence jobs only 22% of women are women. One of the challenges is how to attract more of this talent to this field, ”said Popelka.

Encourage early interest

Given this reality, Treviño commented that it is necessary to attract the attention of women to these areas of knowledge before they have chosen a professional career.

“You have to show girls that technology is exciting. You have to work on this from before and not after they entered the university, because there the decision has already been made. You have to go say this to public and private high schools. “

However, Treviño pointed out that, although it is more pressing to attract women to the technology sector, the process of change should point towards an inclusive and diverse labor scene, which eradicates discrimination

“We need more talent involved in digital transformation and this has nothing to do with gender or nationality. Women represent 50% of that talent, but we also need more men in this digital transformation, because talent has no gender ”.

Grow with leadership

Finally, the president of SAP Success Factors pointed out that for women in digital transformation and their industry, they must take into account that they must prepare for the future.

He considered that it is necessary to start from the fact that we do not know everything, but be willing to learn and understand the changes from a mature mentality, identify what has to be done to follow a path of transformation and arrive faster.