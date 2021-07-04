Women find financial freedom in cryptocurrencies

The debate around women in cryptocurrencies comes up frequently, as this space is essentially dominated by men. However, 2021 shows signs that more women than ever are investing, working and learning about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

In finance, women are marked by a long history of exclusion and sexism. Their struggle is well known in the traditional financial world.

It has always been a struggle when it comes to professional careers or reaching higher positions. For example, in 2020, only 37 of the 500 CEOs on the Fortune list were women, which was considered a record.

When it comes to investments, traditional finance has long excluded women. In America, a woman still needed her husband’s permission to open a bank account until the 1960s.

Although progress has been made, the way women are spoken to about money is still highly gender-driven. One study revealed that 65% of advice to women on financial matters focuses on reducing spending, rather than smart investment strategies.

However, when it comes to cryptocurrencies, a small percentage of women involved are already making their mark, with more being added every day.

Women in crypto and blockchain

A recent boost

It may seem like Bitcoin is everywhere, as the recent bull market has attracted more traders and stakeholders. However, the growth of women in this space has generally been slow.

A Greyscale investor study revealed that only 15% of Bitcoin investors are women. However, 47% of all female investors surveyed said they consider investing in Bitcoin. This is an improvement from 43% in 2019.

Overall, 2020 and 2021 have seen much faster growth for women in crypto. According to CoinMarketCap research, the first quarter of 2020 registered an increase of 43.24% of women compared to the same time of the previous year.

Read more

The study showed that while the European countries and the United States had a growth of more than 50%, it was the Latin American countries that had a real growth. PCountries such as Venezuela, Colombia and Argentina registered quarterly growth of over 80%. Ales Kovalevich, CEO of BDC Consulting, notes:

“I think the idea that cryptocurrencies are a male space is wrong. Women do many things better than men, and female communities are more united. The more women enter this industry, the better, because a community is the backbone of any platform ”.

Bitcoin bubble

Build a community of women

The growth of the cross-genre crypto community depends on who you know. For many, getting involved requires a stakeholder referral.

In a survey conducted by BDC Consulting on women in cryptocurrency, a third of the participants stated that the main event that prompted them to interact with cryptocurrencies was a person from their network. This includes partners, friends, and co-workers.

By considering this as the main vector, it becomes clearer why it has been slow. In BDC Chloe White’s report, National Blockchain Roadmap Lead highlights:

“Men often ask me why there aren’t more women interested in bitcoin and digital assets. I usually ask them this question as an answer: Who first told you about Bitcoin and, in your daily life, who do you talk about crypto with? Responses often reveal that men tend to raise this issue with other men, much more than with women […] I think this trend makes a significant difference in the gender balance in community meetings, in online forums, and in the shape of the industry as a whole. “

This is not to say that there are no growing communities. For example, meeting groups focused on women are very popular. These spaces encourage greater participation, which is key to better adoption of cryptocurrencies. According to Christiana Cacciapuoti, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Innovation at MadHiveTech and CEO of AdLedger:

“Cryptocurrencies and blockchain not only represent short-term wealth generation, they also represent the next frontier of enterprise software (which is where true wealth generation comes in!). If we want that software to be universally adopted, we cannot afford to exclude the people who make up 50% of our future user base. Women must be where decisions are made ”.

Defi

Choose financial freedom

As has been said, financial independence for women is a relatively new possibility. Therefore, it is not surprising that this freedom is a key priority for those who dedicate themselves to cryptocurrency.

Financial freedom is a fundamental factor for many in the world of cryptocurrencies. However, there is an added dimension when it comes to women. In addition to escaping government-run fiat systems, cryptocurrencies also remove barriers that women experience. Among them, restrictions on joint bank accounts for married women and the easier ways to access money.

According to research conducted by BDC, 44% of those surveyed stated that they invest in cryptocurrencies to gain financial independence. According to Aliaksandr Dabranau, coordinator of the research project:

“We were impressed that, for women, the most valuable feature of cryptocurrencies is freedom. Also, it was very surprising that the concept of freedom is so multifaceted and well developed. […] Women appreciate the simplification of money transfers, the independence of the employer and the family budget, the absence of restrictions for citizens of certain countries and many other expressions of freedom ”.

An unfavorable environment

However, even if there is more growth and interest, this does not mean that entry barriers have been removed.

Some cryptocurrency communities can be unwelcoming. However, most of the problems encountered are the same that have haunted women for years in male-dominated industries.

Among them, harassment and lack of inclusion. It’s no wonder that BDC respondents feel that crypto information and spaces are made by men for men. They can be events or even community spaces on Discord or Telegram.

Some found that men responded differently in these spaces once they realized they were women. This included an increase in sexual harassment. However, others responded that they were welcome because there are so few women in the space. Therefore, they are considered the exception and not the rule.

For Devon Krantz, CEO of Linum Labs, the factors that limit women on the blockchain are part of a larger problem in the fields of technology and science, engineering and mathematics:

“I think change happens when people get used to the technology as a whole. It is also difficult to differentiate between blockchain towards women and technology as a whole towards women […] We’ve seen it with many STEM sectors where women’s participation has generally been low, but it’s starting to improve a lot. In reality, influences start as early as kindergarten and high school, and women do not have the references to pursue the same careers as, for example, their male counterparts. But that narrative is beginning to change and we are seeing more women begin to participate, and are accepted in this industry. “

The more we are, the better

This growth is considered positive by women who are already in the world of cryptocurrencies and the blockchain. Kovalevich explains that this male-dominated space should not discourage those who want to get involved, especially since they are necessary to drive greater gender diversity:

“The first female food truck driver also struggled at first, not because it is a difficult job, but because it is considered a male job. Cryptocurrencies and finance are still believed to be for guys, but that’s just a stereotype. And feeling like you’re not alone is important to those women who are helping move the industry forward. “

Furthermore, minority groups are often strengthened by increasing numbers. For women in this space, greater support from those already involved is key. Surbhi Audichya, Blockchain Developer at Hifi Finance highlights:

“As more women enter blockchain technology, new doors are opening for women around the world. Provide support to women who have faced isolation while working in male-dominated environments […] Blockchain definitely needs you. At first it can be a bit intimidating, but this space is really encouraging. I have met amazing developers who have helped me throughout my blockchain journey. “

Bitcoin girls

Not all women are counted

While the number of people involved in blockchain and cryptocurrencies is slowly improving, there are other factors that need to be considered, such as which women are joining.

Studies related to cryptocurrencies often have a major flaw. Like the topics dealing with global finance, they take the developed world as a reference. Unfortunately, this leaves out countries with different circumstances.

In the case of the crypto community in general, this is not always the case. Cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology have been important tools for people in the developing world.

However, the BDC Consulting survey did not delve into socio-economic or regional aspects. This is common among surveys of this type.

For example, the majority of respondents came from Europe, the United States and Asia. However, Nigerian respondents represented the entire African continent.

Nigeria represents a large cryptocurrency market on the continent. However, it is also just a specific region with a very specific set of economic and cultural contexts.

This is not the fault of the survey, as there has to be parameters and scope. However, it does mean that women are often overlooked when it comes to analyzing their holdings in cryptocurrencies.

The post Women find financial freedom in cryptocurrencies was first seen on BeInCrypto.