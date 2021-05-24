Women fighting for digital equality

05/24/2021 at 9:15 AM CEST

Bull runs have forced people to spend the last year learning, working and socializing online, but in many countries, women have been missing this form of work. They are less likely to have Internet access than men in almost all regions of the world, according to the latest figures from the UN agency, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

The so-called digital gender gap is most notable in Africa, where the ITU estimates that 37% of men have access to the Internet, but only 20% of women. What’s more, the gap appears to have widened in Africa since 2013.

“If you don’t have digital skills, you will be left behind. Before Covid, if we invited people to enroll, we would have 100 or 200 women. After Covid, more than 2,000 women signed up,” says Regina Honu, founder of Soronko Academy, a technology school for women and girls in Ghana. Regina says that es many girls in Ghana may not even touch a computer until they go to school, or they could have their Internet access restricted by male family members.