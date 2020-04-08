Women have hot hands, their taste changes during menstruation and they cannot work long hours are some of the claims of those who believe in Japan that the art of making sushi is reserved for men.

But more and more Japanese women defy these myths and train in the most prestigious restaurants and establishments in the country to become sushi masters.

Mizuho Iwai, 33, is an apprentice at Onodera, a luxury restaurant in the Ginza neighborhood, with boutiques of luxury brands from around the world and where many of the best-rated establishments in this specialty are concentrated.

In a sector where women are clearly in the minority, Iwai is aware of being an anomaly. “But that is why I wanted to go against the status quo,” he told .. “I thought, ‘This is my mission.'”

In Onodera she is not totally alone: ​​there was another girl among the ten apprentices before the restaurant’s temporary closure in April due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the dozen chefs in the restaurant are all men.

The job can be exhausting and needs years of learning. As in the entire restaurant sector, the days are very long.

Trainees must memorize the name and appearance of a multitude of Japanese fish, learn filleting, cutting, de-sputtering techniques, tasks that seem very simple when done by an expert but are actually not.

In addition, the Onodera restaurant has its own sign, its particular way imposed on the staff to pass through the traditional curtain, or noren: making an elegant gesture with the elbow.

“My colleagues have accepted me,” says Mizuho Iwai, who decided to pursue the art of sushi after cooking in small Japanese restaurants.

“I am not treated differently because I am a woman,” she says, after practicing cutting the Japanese horse mackerel with one of the cooks.

The world of washoku, or Japanese cuisine, has long been dominated by men, even more so than in Italian or French cuisine, according to Fumimasa Murakami, a professor at the Tokyo Sushi Academy.

There are no official data on the number of women empowered to prepare sushi in restaurants, but Murakami estimates that the proportion is “less than 10%.”

“The reluctance to see women in the kitchen in Japan remains strong, even in the world of sushi,” he says.

“And there really are customers who don’t want to see women behind the counter,” he adds. It is especially difficult for those who are not young.

– “Nice work!” –

Even chefs have spread misconceptions such as that women’s hands are too hot to keep raw fish fresh, or that its taste is distorted during menstruation.

When Onodera chef Akifumi Sakagami, 46, started as an apprentice at a sushi restaurant more than thirty years ago in the northern city of Sapporo, there were hardly any women on the stove.

For him, being a cook is a matter of “competence, talent and effort” that has nothing to do with being a man or a woman.

Fuka Sano, the other apprentice at the restaurant, is not concerned that there are few women in her chosen profession.

“I think many women are convinced that it is a men’s job because they are underrepresented in it,” says the 18-year-old.

She decided to pursue it after a trip to London.

“Sorry to say, but sushi on UK chains is not appetizing!” He laughs. One day, he would like to help raise the level of Japanese cuisine abroad.

Her partner hopes that her example will change things.

“Whether the cook is male or female doesn’t matter,” says Iwai.

“I hope this cliche will go away and that there will be more choice for women.” “It is a very nice job!”