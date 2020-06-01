Singleness suits certain celebrities. After having had some disastrous relationships or bad experiences with Cupid, famous singers and actresses have decided that they do not need to abide by the laws of society that mandate having a partner and children to feel fulfilled.

They are women classified as intelligent, beautiful, successful and rich, who make thousands of men sigh, but they simply feel very happy with themselves.

Selena Gomez, Jennifer Anniston, Emma Watson, Diane Keaton, Rihanna, for example, have been left alone. And for this reason they have been criticized.

Emma Watson

Emma Watson, the 30-year-old British actress, who on more than one occasion has declared herself “happily self-paired,” said in an interview for Vogue London last year that since her 29th birthday, people have continued to haunt her. and pressuring her to “make her life”, since they consider that a woman without a partner or children at 30 is frowned upon in society.

“I do not understand why many create a scandal when they are about to reach their thirties. I feel stressed by all the messages around me. If you haven’t built a home yet, haven’t gotten married, don’t have a baby, or are still discovering things on your own then you really don’t have anything safe at an age when you’re supposed to already have it, simply this generates a lot of anxiety ”, commented the actress who played“ Meg ”in the Oscar-winning film“ Little Women ”.

Winona Ryder is another of the actresses who is not motivated by very long relationships. Although she was once about to marry Johnny Deep, Ryder has followed her motto to the letter: “Better single than divorced.”

Winona, 48, is very scared of the divorce: “Not that there is anything wrong with the divorce, but I can’t contemplate that possibility. When your parents have been madly in love for 45 years, expectations are very high. Despite that, I have been happy with someone for quite some time. “

As for motherhood, the interpreter of “Innocence Interrupted” explained that the role of mother will only be played in the cinema, since despite the fact that she likes children, she accepts without much regret the fact that she has preferred not to have children .

Selena Gomez

Another who loves to be “super single” is Selena Gomez, after her stormy relationship with Justin Bieber, who she believed to be the love of her life.

The interpreter of “Rare” says that for the moment she has been alone for some time and that the possibility of having a partner is uncertain, since when she decides to establish a relationship with someone it has to be real without codependency.

As for her position towards motherhood, the 27-year-old singer has contemplated the possibility of being a single mother in the future, but that for now it is not in her plans to have a baby.

Known face

Jennifer Anniston, 51, has stated it several times to the four winds: she does not want or need a partner to feel happy, and she is too fed up that whenever they see her with one of her ex-partners, the rumors of reconciliation are spread by everywhere.

“We live in a society that sends certain messages to women; at this age you must be married; at this age you should have children. That is the mold that we are trying to break slowly, ”he said in an interview for Elle USA.

Many of his followers are determined to find a boyfriend for the former member of the series “Friends”, but she has made it very clear that she is not interested in looking for a partner, because she does not have time for it, which is why she has denied that she uses dating apps.

Another who is not interested in receiving any crush from Cupid is the singer Rihanna.

The Barbadian explained in an interview for “The New York Times” that she loves her singleness very much and that she has understood to enjoy life on her own. Besides that she feels very good and is focused on her musical projects.

DIANE KEATON

Single.

Diane Keaton, the famous 73-year-old actress, is another incurable single, despite being romantically involved with various actors such as Al Pacino, Jack Nicholson and Woddy Allen, she has fled the altar multiple times and despite not romantically engaging with No one for 35 years explained that she does not need a man to be happy.

His attidude.

Keaton “has been single all her life”, she likes her life that way, she is not afraid of loneliness and “I don’t think it would have been a good idea for me to get married, I am happy that I didn’t.”