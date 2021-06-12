Women destroy the mayor’s office in Hidalgo for the femicide of Dr. Beatriz

MEXICO CITY.

A protest by women who demanded justice for the death of Dr. Beatriz, who died at the municipal railing of the Progreso de Obregón mayor’s office after being detained by police as responsible for a traffic accident, ended with damage to the headquarters of the aforementioned town hall .

After holding a demonstration through the streets of the municipality, the women took the furniture out of the building to set it on fire; In addition, they broke windows and painted the building with legends demanding justice for the death of the doctor who allegedly died of strangulation.

Photo: special

The protesters also called for the resignation of Moreno’s municipal president, Armando Mera Olguín, against whom they shouted the slogan “resign.”

Although according to the municipality, the woman would have committed suicide after speaking with her father, the women affirmed that they had been in uniform who deprived her of life.

Photo: special

For its part, the Attorney General’s Office of the state of Hidalgo (PGJEH) reported that for the crime of femicide, in the early hours of Friday, June 11, it executed an arrest warrant against seven municipal police officers from the municipality of Progreso de Obregón, among them the director of public safety of the city council.

The arrest of those who are identified with the initials MMB, DOU, AAHV, AAH, ISG, EHD and AJF, derived from a court order requested by the Special Prosecutor’s Office for the Attention of Gender Crimes before the judicial authority due to the events that occurred. last June 9 in said municipality and of which a person identified with the initials BHR turned out to be lifeless “

Photo: special

The defendants were admitted to the Mixquiahuala de Juárez Social Reintegration Center to later present them in the corresponding court.