There are several reasons why women are suffering the most during the public health crisis, according to the United Nations Population Fund.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the access to sexual and reproductive health services and the authorities’ ability to respond to gender-based violence has been hampered, at a time when women and girls need more of the services, warned the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA).

In a statement, the director of the agency, Natalia Kanem, noted that in the face of the public health crisis, women are suffering more.

Kanem expressed that pregnant women need prenatal care but do not know if it is safe to go to the clinic; Women caught in abusive relationships are at home fearing for their safety, and people in refugee camps count the days for the virus’s arrival.

“And for whom social distancing is simply not an option. Older people, many of whom are trapped in isolation, lack social interaction and are particularly vulnerable to becoming seriously ill from the virus, “the report said.

For this reason, the director of UNFPA requested $ 187 million to support countries with weak public health systems, including those in fragile situations or dependent on humanitarian aid.

In addition, support material has been provided to health systems affected by the pandemic.

“But we must do much more to ensure that the most intimate, but essential, needs of the women and girls around the world as we fight Covid-19 during the months ahead, “said Kanem.

The director called for solidarity, resolution and disinterest, and asked not to forget that there are people who “are at great risk as a consequence of the crisis, even if it is not immediately visible.” (Ntx)