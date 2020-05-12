The inequality faced by women, indigenous and African descendants, as well as informal and migrant workers, will make them the groups most affected by the socioeconomic impact of the coronavirus in Latin America, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) said on Tuesday. -market.

In a report to analyze the traces of the pandemic in the region, the United Nations (UN) agency said that inequality in issues such as access to water, sanitation, health care and housing can also translate into higher rates of infection and death among the most vulnerable population.

“The different socioeconomic impacts reflect the matrix of social inequality in the region,” says the report. These social, gender, ethnic-racial and migratory inequalities, among others, “accumulate, improve and interact with each other, causing multiple discrimination”.

According to the report, “women are in a particularly vulnerable situation” due to working conditions that are more precarious, with higher rates of informality. So “they are more exposed to the risk of unemployment”.

Among them, domestic workers (11.4% of employed women) are in a more complex situation, with limited access to social security. Many of these women are migrants, indigenous or Afro-descendants, according to the agency.

But in general, for women, the picture becomes more complex with the containment measures adopted to contain infections, the closing of schools and the prospect that they want to care for possible infected people at home.

“The burden of unpaid domestic work undertaken by women, adolescents and girls, as well as the cases of violence against them, increases significantly,” warned ECLAC.

According to a . count based on official data, Latin America has more than 369,000 infections and has already exceeded 20,000 deaths from the coronavirus.

