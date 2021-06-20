Women already drink as much alcohol as men

Alcohol consumption has been equalized between genders, although its consequences are different

During the last century, women have fought to close the gender gap in areas as decisive as labor, economic or social. The advances made have provided rights and freedoms that repair historic grievances and that represent a direct and tangible benefit. On the other hand, although occasionally, the equality achieved is also reflected in harmful aspects, and the increase in alcohol intake is a clear example.

Traditionally, consumption habits were focused on men, in a ratio of three to one, but the most recent data and sociological analysis show us that, in recent decades, this proportion has been approaching until reaching a one-to-one equality, globally, as reported by a 2016 meta-study. The country that has most studied this general trend is probably the United States, where, according to 2019 data, women drink and get drunk at higher rates than their male counterparts since adolescence, and they even overtake them on the first drink of alcohol.

As a result of this change in trend, scientists have found that most research and studies on alcohol focused on men. It is obviously one more consequence of the historical oblivion that the female gender has suffered for centuries and in this case we also find a dearth of specific studies for them. Now, as women have reached parity in drinking habits, scientists are increasingly looking into the uneven damage that alcohol causes in your bodies.

Equality in consumption does not come with equal consequences. There are many factors that explain these differences, but women generally have less body water, which dissolves alcohol, than men of the same weight. That means the same amount of drink translates to higher blood alcohol concentrations and greater exposure to the harmful effects of alcohol with the same amount of drink.

Alcohol affects many organs from the liver to the skin, which have serious consequences, and the most recent research shows that women suffer the health consequences of alcohol (liver disease, cardiovascular disease or cancer) faster than men and even with lower levels of consumption.

“To add one more point of prejudice, it is concerning that the growing gender equality in alcohol consumption does not extend to the recognition or treatment of alcohol disorders,” explains psychologist Dawn Sugarman in a report on National Public Radio (NPR ), therefore, although women are drinking more and more, they are less likely to seek and obtain the help they need ”.

Long-term studies are beginning to arrive. Between 2006 and 2014, hospital admissions for alcohol-related emergencies increased 70% for women, compared with 58% for men, while another article reported that the rate of alcohol-related cirrhosis among 2009 and 2015 increased by 50% for women, compared to 30% for men.

In summary, women have equalized the consumption of alcohol but feel worse: hangovers are more frequent and intense, they suffer more serious consequences in the affected organs and they are also less likely to seek help against alcoholism.

