Lomas de Tecamachalco, a colony divided between Naucalpan and Huixquilucan, in the State of Mexico, became a trend on the night of April 16, after a woman will collapse on the street with symptoms of coronavirus and she was allegedly helped by the health authorities five hours after requesting help.

Through social networks they reported a woman lying in a planter under the shade of a tree. Whoever recorded the video assures in the first instance that she is having trouble breathing and decided to stop for help.

“We are here in Tecamachalco. This is a real situation, I stopped to help her, the ambulance is coming, the authorities are helping us. Stay at home, keep your distance. This lady uses public transport, lives alone, has not been in contact with someone who is ill or who has traveled. It’s already everywhere, ”said the woman in charge of aid.

The scene it happened in Los Bosques Avenue and Las Fuentes Avenue, where a woman of approximately 30 years left the house where she supposedly works, to ask for help for respiratory failure, fever and cough, clear symptoms of the COVID-19 disease.

First, some members of the municipal police arrived to watch and accompany, several meters apart, the lady who was lying on the grass. Paramedics from the Municipal Institute of Health Care of Naucalpan came to the area hours later to provide help. to the woman. The first thing was to equip the patient with safety equipment such as face masks, face shield and a disposable gown.

In the videos, the lady can be seen with great gestures of despair when she is unable to breathe on multiple occasions. Besides, does not stop coughing while the recordings last from a cell phone.

The transfer of the woman took place almost five hours later, according to data from El Universal. The patient was transferred with respiratory problems in an ambulance of the Red Cross of Huixquilucan to clinic 194 of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Gustavo Baz, Naucalpan.

“We can see how he has a respiratory disease, he has compromised breathing. The good thing is that it has an oxygen level of 92%. Right now the paramedic indicated that he has 39 of temperature and symptoms compatible with the clinical picture of COVID-19. They are going to channel her to the nearest hospital. This lady deteriorated very quickly, when she couldn’t breathe she went out to ask for help. He won’t stop coughing. This is serious, people have to raise awareness, “reflected the woman who recorded the videos.

In the country, the numbers of coronavirus infections continue to rise. During the most recent press conference of the health sector in the National Palace, CDMX, it was revealed that The State of Mexico remains the second place in infections.

Nationally there is a total of 6,297 confirmed patients, as well as fatalities increased to 486. The cases suspects, on the other hand, 12,340, while the negatives are 26,511. So far there is a total of 45,148 people studied, reported José Luis Alomía, General Director of Epidemiology of the SSa.

In the State of Mexico there are a total of 695 confirmed patients with COVID-19 disease, in addition to 1,107 patients awaiting results, 1,920 negative cases and 46 deaths.