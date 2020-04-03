🔴 NOW | Police capture a woman with Covid-19 escaped from the Las Higueras Hospital in Talcahuano, my no less than in the Vega Monunental de Concepción. The closure of all the premises is ordered, a woman spits at the police, knowing she has been infected !! pic.twitter.com/CnQp0HwyxX

A patient diagnosed with Covid-19 coronavirus escaped this Wednesday from a hospital in Concepción, Chile, and later police caught her on the streets of the South American country.

