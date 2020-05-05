CDMX.- Araceli, a 65-year-old woman who was selling tacos and stew sopes at the door of a neighborhood, died in mid-April, and one family thought it was due to the Covid-19 coronavirus.

The woman grew up in the housing area of ​​Peralvillo 22, in the Morelos neighborhoodSome of her neighbors knew her since she was a child and watched her business grow until, unfortunately, her health worsened.

Iraís, Araceli’s daughter took her to the hospital on April 13, but it was already very bad. The taquera only lasted one more night and the next morning she stopped breathing. The family member recalled that one afternoon before passing away, the patient had a lucid moment and they managed to say goodbye to her.

We say goodbye, we forgive each other, we close cycles and we put ourselves in the hands of God ”.

When Araceli died, his neighbors organized a rosary in his honor in the courtyard, in front of the altar of the Virgin of Guadalupe.

They believe they were infected with coronavirus

Araceli Figueroa suffered from kidney failure for years without treating diabetes. Those who knew her say she was a great salesperson, but the last time she cooked was in late March.

His death could have been caused by Covid-19, since his family believes that he could have been infected in the general hospital on his last stay in late March. But no. His death, like thousands of others until a few months ago, was one more death. He left no moral, but only the confirmation of a reality: in many parts of Mexico, life is collective from the cradle to the grave. Disobeying social distance is not a matter of indolence or rebellion. It is a form of survival.

In his rosary and his wake, some of the neighbors wore face masks and took their healthy distance, but others did not, they acted as if everything were normal.

