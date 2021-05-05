woman who rescued her dogs, suspected of kidnapping

Lady Gaga lived a real nightmare when a group of criminals kidnapped her dogs Koji and Gustav at the end of last February. In addition to the uncertainty for your pets, Ryan fischer, the person in charge of taking care of them, suffered such serious attacks that his life was in danger. This week, the Los Angeles Police Department detained five suspects, including the woman who helped rescue the dogs, who may also be behind the kidnapping.

Lady Gaga got her dogs back days after kidnappers assaulted Ryan Fischer

According to the authorities, James jackson, of 18 years, Jaylin White, of 19, and Lafayette Whaley, of 27; were directly related to the criminal act. They were the ones who violently targeted Ryan, shooting him to forcibly take away the French bulldogs that the singer loves so much.

All three face charges of robbery and attempted murder. Faced with the charges, a bond of between one and three million dollars was set. James Jackson is the one with the highest bail, as he was identified as the person responsible for shooting Ryan in cold blood on public roads.

Accomplices of crime

In addition to the accused, the other two detainees are the father of one of the young men. However, the surprise was that the woman who at the time facilitated the rescue is also involved. It was she who allegedly found the dogs in an alley, a version that remains in doubt as it is said that she actually contacted the man to bring Gaga’s pets to the authorities.

Lady Gaga was willing to give a reward as long as her beloved dogs returned home

The singer’s gratitude was so great that she was willing to voluntarily pay half a million dollars to the woman who helped her get her dogs home safely. However, the authorities advised him to wait a little longer for the investigations to yield a result, which in this case, points to the woman as part of those responsible for having physically harmed a person, deprived of freedom of pets and hurt the singer’s emotions.

