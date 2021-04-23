Woman who ran over a girl “for being Mexican” faces 27 years in prison



Nicole Poole Franklin.

The woman who in 2019 outraged the United States by running over two minors for pure racism, pleaded guilty this week in Des Moines, Iowa, of two counts of attempted murder.

Nicole poole franklin The 43-year-old faces up to 27 years in prison, according to the sentence requested by prosecutors.

In December of that year, the white woman ran her truck over a teenage girl from black race (12 years old) walking on the sidewalk. Minutes later, he did the same with a Hispanic minor (14 years old).

After a short chase, the police arrested Nicole. She stated that she had run over the first young woman thinking she was from the Islamic State and the second because “It was Mexican.”

The minors had to be hospitalized with injuries to their legs and were later discharged.

The woman said she suffered from schizophrenia and post-traumatic stress disorder. When she was arrested, witnesses claimed that she put up some resistance and yelled racist insults.

In 2020 a judge ruled that Franklin was not mentally competent to face trial., but then that decision was reversed.

The federal law against acts of hate crimes even considers life imprisonment. State charges of attempted murder could carry up to 25 years each.

“There is no place in our community for this kind of hatred and violence…. We are committed to supporting the victim and (her family) and working diligently with them to seek justice. “Clive Police Chief Michael Venema said at the time.

Racist attacks in the United States have not stopped for years against minorities such as Asians and Hispanics.

A week ago an elderly woman of Mexican origin was brutally beaten in The Angels. Becky would have been mistaken for an Asian, Pete, the woman’s 70-year-old son, told KTLA.

The woman suffered a brutal attack last Friday when she was going to do her shopping at Eagle Rock in the Los Angeles city. He has a broken nose, a bruise, black eyes, and several strands of hair were pulled out.

Los Angeles police arrested Yasmine beasley 23-year-old as the prime suspect

The African-American woman would have used racist anti-Asian insults at Becky, despite the fact that she is Mexican American, the reports indicate.

