Woman who coughed in the face of another in the US was sentenced to 30 days in jail

April 9, 2021

A woman who deliberately coughed on another in a Jacksonville shopping center (northeast Florida), in an incident that was recorded in a video that went viral, was sentenced to 30 days in jail, local media reported this Friday.

Debra Jo Hunter will then have to serve six months of probation and take an anger management course, in addition to paying a fine of $ 500, according to Judge James Ruth.

Hunter agreed to plead guilty in March after being arrested for coughing in the face of Heather Sprague, a woman undergoing treatment for a brain tumor and with immunodeficiency, during an incident in June 2020 at a shopping mall.

The woman was not wearing a mask, unlike her victim, and when she saw that Sprague was recording her with her cell phone, she approached her directly and coughed in front of the camera.

Sprague reported the incident to the police and posted the video on social media, which immediately went viral.

The magistrate noted that at the hearing he heard from Hunter about how the event affected his family, but not a regret for the impact it had on the victim and the risks of his action.

