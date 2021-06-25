Woman was murdered in Bronx apartment; NYPD suspects boyfriend



Grand Concourse, The Bronx, NYC.

Photo: Mariela Lombard / El Diario Nueva York

Authorities are on the trail of the death of a possibly attacked woman inside her apartment in The Bronx (NYC).

Police responded to a call about an unconscious woman inside an apartment at 1035 Grand Concourse, near East 165th Street, around 4:18 p.m. Saturday.

When they arrived, officers found the victim unconscious on the floor of his room. They pronounced her dead at the scene and then went identified as Shay Modeste-Suckins, 35.

Since then, his death has been considered a homicide, but cause of death has not been disclosed. Authorities said Modeste-Suckins’ boyfriend came home to find her not breathing. He had no apparent injuries, but blood was coming out of his mouth.

The police had detained her unidentified boyfriend in connection with a different investigation, Pix11 limited. But he has not been officially named as a suspect.

No arrests have been made. Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.