Woman wanted to run over her partner in the middle of a fight, but hit another person, a liquor store and three cars



The suspect escaped the scene, but was later detained.

A woman in Texas was criminally charged after she was caught on video driving the vehicle that hit a liquor store, a bystander and several parked cars.

The incident for which Annie Williams, 58, was charged, was reported last Friday, around 8 p.m., in the 3500 block of North Belt Line Road in Dallas.

The Irving Police Department indicated that the suspect he was fighting with his partner and tried to shock him with his Chrysler brand SUV; but instead of the previous thing, it collided with the establishment of sale of drinks.

Images recorded by a witness show when Williams appears to back up with the vehicle to allegedly run over her partner, but ends up running over a woman who was standing near a parked car.

Next, the female hits three other vehicles before fleeing the scene at speed.

“What face ** is this?”, The person who is recording the incident expresses surprised while telling the driver of the car he is in not to go out.

Despite the disaster caused, the suspect tried to escape from the police, which sparked a manhunt that ended in North Story and Rochelle.

Williams was Arrested and booked into Irving City Jail on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, evasion of arrest, property damage, and driving an intoxicated vehicle.

The woman struck by the defendant was treated in a hospital for a broken shoulder.