Woman wanted to humiliate journalist for selling chicken sandwiches and her response went viral



Karla Villarroel’s followers congratulated her on Facebook for her entrepreneurship and desire to progress.

The events occurred in Bolivia, where Karla Villarroel works as a journalist and has a broad curriculum on television, published the Diario de Yucatán.

She works in Cadena A Red Nacional and like many other people has been affected by the crisis caused by the pandemic, so she decided to use her weekends to start a small business.

Karla thought that the best way to get extra resources was selling sandwiches at a vaccination center, where a long line of people is formed waiting to receive their vaccine against Covid-19.

The journalist shared on social networks that a woman who saw her while she was selling, wrote in a mocking tone: “What happened Karla? Journalism does not give you money, how low have you reached? Gives you no shame?”.

Karla was unperturbed and resolutely answered on Facebook: “I am not ashamed, without fear of success”.

The communicator points out that her immediate reaction was to laugh and not pay too much attention to the comment, as it was not worth it. However, she shared for her followers that she is proud of her profession but that if she had the possibility to do something extra to progress, she would.

“What matters is the desire to get ahead, Shame is stealing, shame is being mediocre for making fun of a person’s desire to get ahead seeking income honestly with sacrifice, without hurting anyone and without getting into anyone’s life. That’s shame! ”Karla wrote.

The sobering response of the proud entrepreneur won the affection of people who read it on Facebook and has received thousands of comments congratulating her on her initiative, simplicity and desire to get ahead.

His followers also advised him ignore envious people and move on with her projects that will surely take her very far.

Karla Villarroel Vaca has a degree in Communication Sciences from the University of Aquino in Bolivia. Her professional experience includes having been a beauty consultant for Nivea and editor-in-chief of online magazines. He currently works as a journalist at Cadena A Red Nacional, a news television channel.

The bad intention of the person who wanted to affect her came out against the producer, because her publication not only went viral, but someone I create a cartoon inspired by his photography selling his sandwiches to tell their own stories of entrepreneurship in the pandemic.

