Woman walks the corpse of her baby in a stroller, killed her because she had “a beast chip on her head”

A woman was arrested, after killing her baby and walking the body of the minor in a stroller through the streets and then went to visit a friend, who realized that the little girl did not move, nor did she make any kind of noise.

The events that have caused commotion were recorded in the Vila Bandeirante, in Campo Grande, in Brazil, where a young woman, barely 21 years old, was captured after the authorities were taken to a hospital where the minor was taken, that the body showed signs of violence.



Visited a friend with her baby’s corpse in a stroller

According to official reports, the young mother, who after her arrest confessed that she killed her baby, barely five months old, went to visit one of her friends, so put her baby’s corpse in a stroller.

And as if nothing had happened, the woman went out to walk for a while, with the corpse of her daughter, which she placed inside a stroller.

Later, the woman, whose identity was not revealed, decided to go visit one of her friends, so he went home and without any remorse, he walked very quietly through the streets of Vila Bandeirante.

Upon arriving at the home of her friend, whose identity was not revealed either, the women began to talk, as they commonly did when they saw each other.

The friend found out that the baby was dead

But time passed and The friend began to suspect something, since it seemed very strange to her that the five-month-old baby did not move, and she also noticed that she did not emit any type of noise, and no matter how calm a minor of that age is, the total silence, the woman did not like.

So he proceeded to check the stroller, to the stunned look of the mother, who did not object.

But the impact of the friend was greater when she uncovered the stroller, which was covered with blankets, she already realized that the minor had already passed away.

Without hesitation, the friend lifted the small inert body and took it in her arms, to go immediately to the Emergency Care Unit, Jardim Leblon.

Doctors confirmed the death of the baby

At the hospital, the doctors confirmed the death of the baby, for which they notified the authorities, who proceeded to arrest the mother.

And besides certify the death of the little girlThe doctors stated that the body of the minor had injuries and signs of drowning, in addition to having evidence of having been sexually abused.

Fernanda Piovano, delegate of Specialized Police Service for Women, who took charge of the investigations, stressed that the doctor on duty “saw the wounds on the baby’s body and asked for help,” according to what was published by the Tele 13 site.

He killed her because “he had a beast chip on his head”

After her arrest, the young mother confessed that she drowned her baby because “she had a beast chip on her head,” according to what was published by the Campo Grande News site.

The same news site reported that the father of the minor tried to see the minor, but the woman prevented him, despite the fact that he saw her twice a week, so the attitude of the mother of his daughter was made suspicious.

The mother of the minor denied that the girl had been raped.

