A panda was seen walking the streets of China! (He really wasn’t a real panda). Its owner wore it tied around the neck with a strap and yes, it caused stress and fear among passers-by.

But … It is not a panda but a puppy Chow chow! It turns out that Yang Yan, its owner, believed that it would be a very good idea to dye the animal’s hair (with natural dye) to give it the appearance of a Panda bear… And boy did he succeed!

The images went viral on June 6, when several people walking through the city of Leshan, China, saw Yang Yan walking the adorable dog that they mistook for a fierce Panda bear.

Already when people approached, they noticed that it was not a panda, but a dog Chow chow who had their hair dyed black and white.

The name of the little animal, which by the way is female, is called like the Julia Roberts movie, “Pretty Woman”.

How did Pretty Woman get her hair dyed?

Its owner assured that to dye the hair of “Pretty Woman” she mixed several plants with water, so the dye is completely harmless to the precious pet.

This is not the first time that a dog has been mistaken for a panda in China.

Last year, the owner of the Cute Pet Games coffee café caused a lot of controversy after he dyed his six chow chow dogs to look like pandas.

Not so black and white!

The cafeteria owner Huang said only organic dye had been used to “standardize” his dogs but the animal rights organization PETA condemned his actions.

Hair dyeing may be fashionable, but only for humans who voluntarily decide to do so. There are always risks with the use of dyes in animals, on their skin, nose and eyes. Animals should not be a tool for people to paint. “

