Woman sues Latino NYPD police officer for recording her on intimate video and then blackmailing her



Scandal in NYPD.

Photo: Spencer Platt / Getty Images

Valentina Veleva, a resident of Queens (NYC), is suing police officer Miguel Delacruz, alleging that he allegedly recorded her without permission when the two had an intimate encounter and then blackmailed her by releasing the video.

Veleva, 35, alleges that the veteran police officer recorded her when the two met intimately in the Delacruz’s apartment in 2017 and then told him to go away.

When she tried to contact him the next morning, Delacruz sent her 12 seconds of the video and threatened to share it if she told anyone about the encounter, as he is married and has a son, according to court documents.

Veleva also alleges in the lawsuit filed Tuesday that Delacruz He threatened her by sending text messages, and telling her that she was not the first woman he had recorded. “When he sent me the first video, I dropped my phone and I did not know how to react at that timeThe woman declared to the New York Post.

The couple had known each other for about a year, since they both frequented a bar in Astoria. They had sex that night after a Delacruz “obviously intoxicated” He will take her home, court documents allege.

Veleva reported the incident to the NYPD, the Queens district attorney’s office and even initiated proceedings in Family Court, but Delacruz you have not yet been criminally charged with illegal surveillance, the court documents state.

“It is disgusting how the NYPD and the Queens prosecutor mishandled this case from the beginning, and they continue victimizing this young woman by refusing to take her complaint seriously ”, said his attorney Joe Murray. “We are trying to correct that now.”

Veleva is suing for unspecified damages. A lawyer for Delacruz did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“We take all complaints of this nature very seriously, and Ms. Veleva’s was no exception. This matter was thoroughly and carefully reviewed before investigators determined that there was insufficient evidence to proceed with a criminal case, ”said a spokesman for the Queens District Attorney’s Office. Meanwhile, a spokesman for the city’s Legal Department said: “We will review this case.”

New York banned so-called “revenge porn” in 2019, with penalties of up to one year in jail and civil damages for the abusers, in a project presented by the state senator Mónica Martínez, of Salvadoran origin. That crime, which has increased with the pandemic due to social distancing, refers to Posting intimate videos and photos of a person on the Internet without their consent, with the intention of causing emotional, physical or financial harm.