Woman stabbed passenger inside New York subway



NY Subway station.

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

A woman randomly stabbed a passenger aboard a New York City Subway train in Queens yesterday.

The 56-year-old victim was traveling in a Manhattan-bound A-line car when a woman, who is believed to be a homeless person, He suddenly stabbed him in the arm around 8:20 a.m. at Broad Channel station, police said.

Then the attacker ran from the train and fled the station. The victim was taken to St. John’s Episcopal Hospital, conscious and in stable condition.

The NYPD is still searching for the suspect, but has not released images of her. It was only reported that he was wearing red clothes at the time of the attack, New York Post highlighted.

The incident occurs in the middle of a violence that has become common in the Metro system of the city, which currently only has 30-40% of pre-pandemic passengers. Crime figures show that violent attacks by women without accomplices on New York public transportation, between robberies, beatings, shoves and stabbings.

The violence and “mental health crisis” that the city is experiencing are wreaking havoc on the transportation system, denounced the city’s transit chief (NYC Transit), Sarah Feinberg, in a letter sent in January to Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Traffic officials say crime in general has decreased in the Metro, and the number of passengers has been reduced by 70% due to the pandemic, but attacks have increased.

Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.