Woman shot to death while working on construction site in “quiet area” of New York

U.S.

City Island, The Bronx, NYC

Photo: David Dee Delgado / Getty Images

Lizbeth Mass was shot and killed yesterday by her alleged ex-boyfriend, while working at a construction site in a quiet coastal community in The Bronx (NYC).

The shooting happened around 12:30 pm in City Island, a small normally quiet residential island on Long Island Sound, while the workmen were having lunch. The 52-year-old woman was shot several times at the site where she worked as a “flagger” to control traffic and ensure job security.

The 67-year-old armed attacker fled by bicycle, but the woman’s current boyfriend chased him in a car and hit him with the car and his hands, managing to stop himsaid the police.

The unidentified alleged aggressor is being detained in a hospital, where he was transferred with a body trauma. The charges against him were pending and the motives for the unusual attack are not known, although the NYPD presumes it is a domestic violence case from a previous relationship, according to the New York Post.

Police said the victim’s current boyfriend, an unidentified 66-year-old man, was injured when he was hit by a car shortly after the incident, Pix11 added.