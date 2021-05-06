Woman sentenced to 40 lashes in Afghanistan for talking on the phone with a man

Talking on the phone is a completely natural and necessary action in the daily life of any human being.

Through this means of communication, people come into contact with family or friends, no matter how close or far they are, and it is also extremely indispensable in the workplace.

In the West, both men and women have the same right to speak by phone with whomever they please, which is not the case in some countries on the other side of the world.

An example of this is the scene that occurred a few days ago in the town of Haftgola, in Afghanistan, where a woman was sentenced to 40 lashes for having spoken on the phone with a man who was not her partner.

(Strong images, we suggest discretion)

A four-man Taliban court found the woman guilty of "immoral relationships" and was sentenced to receive 40 lashes.

According to several international media, an “illegal” court of a group of Taliban who decided to impose such punishment on the woman, also accusing her of having maintained “immoral relations” with the gentleman with whom she contacted by telephone, which was arrested and sent to a prison.

According to the images made available to the France 24 television channel, two men whipped the young woman for about 80 seconds in front of a large crowd.

The punished woman was kneeling and she was heard emitting various cries of pain; He also says that he repented and admitted his guilt.

Although the events occurred in late 2020, so far they have come to light and it has gone viral.

