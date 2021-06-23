Woman receives 150 packages from Amazon that she never asked for and used them for altruistic work

A woman from Buffalo, New York, received strangely more than 150 Amazon boxes, which she never asked for, and even though she wanted to return them, the e-commerce giant informed her that she could keep them, so after thinking about it, decided to carry out some works to benefit the children’s hospital in the area.

Is about Jillian Cannan, who told national media that it was on June 5 when she began receiving boxes from Amazon, which she never ordered.

When he opened the packages he realized that they were hundreds of silicone mask holders of different sizes, which are used in mask covers for children and adults.

Trucks arrived to deliver the hundreds of boxes

And not only that, but even trucks with more boxes from Amazon arrived, so there were dozens and dozens of packages.

Even the boxes also arrived via UPS and the mail.

So suddenly she was invaded with products that she hadn’t ordered and didn’t want to keep either.

That is why he contacted Amazon to return the boxes, but staff at the e-commerce giant told him he could keep the products.

The woman tried to return the boxes to Amazon

“When I started receiving the packages, I called Amazon to try to return them, but they explained to me that they were officially mine since they had been delivered to my house, ”Cannan told the NBC News network.

“At first I was convinced it was a fraud or maybe someone wanted to empty their warehouse, but I don’t think that’s the case because all the products were the same,” Canann recalled.

The packages did not stop arriving, so the woman decided to share her situation in her Facebook profile, and achieved get the attention of your community and local media.

What to do with the hundreds of boxes?

Later she received a call from Amazon to inform her that they had located the original order, because she would no longer receive any more boxes from the e-commerce leader.

Now, Cannan had another problem in front of him: What to do with the hundreds of products received? So he made a decision together with his four children and his partner.

“We said: ‘How can we get something positive out of this hilarious story? ‘Cannan commented in an interview with NBC.

Benefit the local children’s hospital

“So my partner and I contacted the children’s hospital and decided to do a mask decoration project and include the supports in a small case with a blank mask and some crayons and stickers,” he recalled Jillian cannan.

“For the little ones to entertain themselves while they are in the hospital,” said the woman who had finally found a solution to the hundreds of products she received, without even having asked for them.

But since he had ventured into that project, he took advantage of Amazon’s confusion of sending the more than 100 boxes to his home and asked him to donate the remaining supplies so he could finish assembling the kits, which was accepted.

