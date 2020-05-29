15 minutes. The protagonist of a racist video that went viral this week in New York, in which a white woman calls the police falsely claiming that she is being threatened by a black man, was not only fired from her job, but has also had Now that you give your dog to the association that facilitated its adoption.

Amy Cooper has been showered with criticism after images were published on social networks in which she was seen calling the authorities screaming for help in the face of the alleged threats from an African-American citizen, who, as the video shows, He had only asked him to put a leash on his dog in Central Park, as required by the rules of that area.

In addition to the accusations of racism and of being fired from her position in a major financial company, Cooper has also been accused of animal cruelty, since the video shows how during the altercation she held her dog by the neck for more than one minute, which twists energetically as they carry on the hectic conversation.

The Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniel Rescue association, from where Cooper adopted the dog, confirmed that the pet is already in his hands after the New York resident voluntarily handed him over.

“The dog is now in our care and is safe and sound,” the group told local media.

Clear and pure racism

The meeting between Cooper and the citizen he accused, called Christian Cooper, was broadcast on Twitter on Monday and a day later he already accumulated more than 30 million views.

The video taken by Christian Cooper shows the moment Amy Cooper starts asking him to stop recording and tells him that he is going to call the police. “I’m going to tell you that there is an African-American man making death threats at me.”

Even the city’s mayor, Bill de Blasio, reacted on Tuesday to what happened, assuring that “the Central Park video posted is clear and pure racism.”

“She called the police because he was a black man. Even when she was not following the rules. She decided that he was the criminal and we know why: this type of hatred has no place in our city,” wrote the mayor. on his Twitter account.

The event has even prompted New York Senator Brian Benjamin to introduce legislation that would add false accusations to the list of incidents that can be considered hate crimes.

“I am concerned that if she had not been recorded, this woman would have been given the benefit of the doubt, and that the man would face serious consequences, perhaps even putting his life at risk if the police had arrived,” Benjamin said. in a press release. AND