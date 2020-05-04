Mujer Luna Bella will continue uploading material on her website (IG: unsuspirodeluna)

Luna Bella Woman, who for years was one of the most popular pornstars in Mexico, revealed that he has no intention of returning to the world of pornography or live shows, because now his priorities are other.

Through your account Twitter, Luna Bella Woman – whose real name is Verónica Meléndez – explained her followers her reasons.

He also apologized to his fans for his decision, because although he will continue to upload adult content on his official page, he no longer wants to perform entertainment where he has contact with men or live.

Sorry for disappointing you wankers, but the net I no longer miss pute * r I mean talk about going back to shows or porn, or back to services. Obviously I keep uploading to my site but it is a page, it is not live, or having contact with men, I already have other priorities. Sorry

Woman Luna Bella explained her reasons for moving away from porn, services and live shows

In a following message, Luna Bella Woman explained that she no longer wants to have sex with anyone, but with a special person.

Sex is sex, I am hot by nature and I love coshar but I no longer want to do it with anyone, I want either someone in particular, I am working on cleaning my energy and channeling it, and to avoid needing men I already have my collection of toys

Regarding his priorities, he commented in another message on Twitter that he is now focusing more on activities like pole dance. “I want to enter competitions,” he assured.

Woman Luna Bella now wants to dedicate herself to pole dance (IG: unsuspirodeluna)

Not all her fans welcomed the news and some remembered that on a previous occasion, Luna Bella Woman had announced her retirement because she became a Christian and found love; however, some time later he returned to live shows.

Luna Bella was on a couple of occasions The most wanted woman by Mexicans on PornHub. Due to the difficult economic situation in her family, when she was a teenager she became a dancer in a table dance and later performed services as an escort.

In 2018 she debuted as a writer, as she published her autobiography.

Between Kimberly Loaiza and a few difficult days in Cozumel

Woman Luna Bella gave something to talk about a few days ago when she gave her opinion about the scandal between youtubers Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kimberly Loaiza.

Luna Bella woman also recently spoke about a difficult experience she had with a man she met on social networks (IG: unsuspirodeluna)

He responded to a message Kimberly posted on Twitter and asked him to open his eyes to leave Pantoja.

“Girl, I know what is behind your happy mom mask, I know that you are submissive and a woman physically, verbally and psychologically abused, I think even physically. Hopefully soon you will open your eyes and realize how you have been manipulated,” wrote in a first tweet.

In a following message he pointed out:

You do not need such a man in your life, perhaps you have not tied your ovaries to leave him for what people will say. You are beautiful, seek your happiness not that of people. Enough is enough, the abuser abuses until the woman allows it … I hope you get out of this soon … SISTER FORCE!

The Luna Bella Woman tweets dedicated to Kimberly Loaiza

In addition, Mujer Luna Bella shared with her followers the story she lived with a man in Cozumel, who through trickery managed to get her to visit him and it turned out that he was a “vividor”.

According to the also youtuber, the young man contacted her via Instagram and in a few days she was already in Cozumel to meet him, but soon she realized that he was only looking for him to pay him for gasoline, food and housing.

“Thanks for reading me. 138,000 people have read me. Aside from the fact that I am pleased to encourage reading, I am pleased to have put my grain of sand with love so that more women open their eyes and take care of the living things that abound in the world. I love you! ”, He wrote after seeing the great response his story had.

Although she also often receives criticism on social networks, where they remind her of her past, Mujer Luna Bella has chosen to maintain the best attitude.

“Whether you do good or do bad, people will never stop talking, so you better do what makes you happy and the world rolls, don’t forget to live HERE AND NOW,” he wrote in another of his recent tweets.

