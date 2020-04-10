From the initial pendants to the return of the pearls, they will be the most fashionable accessories during this time. Check out some of them!

Necklaces have always been a representative element when completing styling. That is why, here we will show you some accessories that you can combine for every occasion that presents itself, from the simplest pendant to the most elegant.

If you are willing to find out more about this latest trend, pay attention and choose the one that most closely matches your style.

Pendants

The shells return and are trendy and now in a necklace format, either using it with a piece in its white tone or gold plated, to get a more minimalist touch.

Initial

This beautiful multicollar jewel for the client to decide how many necklaces he wants to wear. Would you dare to wear it yourself!

Ethnic

Without a doubt, one of the great trends for this season is the ethnic style. These great necklaces full of colored balls or long chains with colored stones in different sizes are some of the proposals that you can see that will be the sensation this season.

And you, which one would you decide with?