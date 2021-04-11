Woman kills 2 of her 4 children, did it in front of those who survived and tried to kill herself



Violence in Mexico.

A woman murdered two his four children and then try commit suicide, allegedly after an argument with his partner in the municipality of Chignahuapan in the state of Puebla on Mexico.

It all happened in the neighborhood of Ixtlahuaca, when the woman herself spoke in the service of emergencies to ask them to help their children, a little girl of almost two years old and a minor of eight years old, but when the paramedics arrived they could no longer do anything because both were already dead.

MOM ENDED THE LIFE OF HER CHILDREN IN IXTLAHUACA, CHIGNAHUAPAN

This occurred in the neighborhood of Ixtlahuaca, Chignahuapan at approximately 6:00 p.m., where they report that a woman ended the lives of her children, between 8 and 6 years old, and another infant of 2 and 3 years old. pic.twitter.com/jkZFIK6hVL – Sadit Gonzalez R (@SaditGonzalezR) April 10, 2021

The mother of the minors, originally from Mexico state, confessed that she herself had taken their lives by suffocating them with her bare hands, according to reports.

Everything indicates that the woman had taken her four children to an abandoned house in that neighborhood, presumably to take their lives and later take his life, but it would have regretful after he killed two of the little angels.

It was then that the infanticide called the services from emergency and before they arrived treatment from commit suicide, but the rope he used broke so he did not achieve his mission.

The police were able to rescue the other two children from 6 and 11 years old approximately, who were in the same place and who saw how he murdered his little brothers.

In case of suicidal behavior, seek help:

Call 1.888.NYCWELL (1.888.692.9355).

Text “WELL” to 65173.

Review information at https://nycwell.cityofnewyork.us/es/

