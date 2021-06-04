Woman killed invader: shooting in apartment in Williamsburg, New York

One person died and two more were injured in a shooting yesterday inside an apartment in Williamsburg, a Brooklyn (NYC) neighborhood.

An FDNY spokesperson said paramedics responded to the 666 Broadway building, near Bartlett Street, in the area known as Broadway Triangle, around 3:20 pm, for a report of a shooting.

An unidentified man was found lying in the hallway, unconscious and with a gunshot wound to the headsaid the police. They pronounced him dead at the scene. According to the New York Post, the deceased had come to the scene with intent to rob, but was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire with a couple.

Inside the apartment, officers found a 29-year-old woman who had been shot in the right arm, as well as her 36-year-old husband with a gunshot wound to the torso, authorities said. The two injured were taken to Elmhurst Hospital, Pix11 said.

The unidentified husband tried to keep the door closed to prevent the suspect from entering, while he was shooting. The injured woman then grabbed a gun that belonged to her husband and killed the invader, according to sources.

It is believed that a child was in the apartment at the time and was not injured, according to the NYPD, which is investigating the case as a possible burglary.

The number of shootings in NYC increased 73% in May compared to the same month last year. Tuesday, the New York Police Commissioner Dermot Shea, again blamed the New York bail reform in 2020 as part of the reason for the increase in crime. “This is crazy”, She complained.

The penal reform has been accused of the increase in crime in NYC since last year, in addition to the release of prisoners to avoid coronavirus infections in prisons. According to experts, this raises fears of a more violent summer in NYC this 2021.