Woman killed in Minnesota protests

A woman died and two other people were injured after being run over Sunday night during a protest in Upton, Minneapolis police tweeted early Monday morning.

Miami World / apnews

Protesters at the scene removed the driver from the car after the crash at 11:39 p.m., according to police. The man was in custody and receiving treatment for injuries at a hospital. Police did not elaborate on how the man was injured or the severity of his injuries. At first the motivations of the driver were not known.

There have been protests in Upton since Winston Booge Smith Jr., 32, a father of three, was shot and killed on June 3.

Authorities have said Smith, a black man with a search warrant for a weapons crime, shot before officers shot him dead in Minneapolis, a city on the edge since George Floyd’s death more than a year at the hands of the police. More recently, Daunte Wright was killed in another police shooting in a nearby suburb.

Members of the United States Marshals Service fugitive team were trying to arrest Smith with a warrant for allegedly being a criminal in possession of a weapon, according to authorities. Smith, who was in a parked vehicle, did not obey the orders of the before and “drew a gun, causing team members to shoot the subject,” according to a statement from the Marshals Service.

Smith died at the scene. The passenger in the vehicle, a 27-year-old woman, was treated for glass injuries, according to state investigators.

After Smith’s death, there were some acts of vandalism and looting at businesses in the area, according to police. Nine people were arrested on possible charges such as suspected riot, assault, arson and property damage. In the building next to the access to a parking lot where Smith was shot, the messages “Minneapolis still hates cops” and “No trial for them” were painted.

There have been tensions between police officers and neighbors since the deaths of Floyd, a black man who died last year when a police officer squeezed his knee against his neck when he was on the floor, and Wright, a black driver who was shot in April by a police officer. in the nearby suburb of Brooklyn Center.