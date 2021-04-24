Woman killed in her bathtub in New York’s Washington Heights neighborhood



They found her last night.

Photo: Andrés Correa Guatarasma / Courtesy

A woman was found last night with stab wounds in the bathtub of her home in Washington Heights (NYC), and police are looking for the attacker, who may have been her partner, a Hispanic man.

The unidentified 50-year-old victim was pronounced dead at her apartment at 519 West 167th Street and Audubon Avenue. Had suffered cut wounds to the head, the sources told the New York Post.

The victim’s first name is “Elizabeth,” according to community members who gathered in front of the building. Others commented that he had a romantic relationship with a man named Tito and it was also mother of two adult daughters.

“This is awful”, said a 40-year-old friend of the family, who declined to give her name. “I’ve known them both my whole life. Is incredible. It’s shocking to me. She is a good person. I saw no problems. I have never seen any fight. “

It is unclear when exactly the woman died. Investigators have not formally identified a suspect or made any arrests, police said. Who has information should call at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) and in Spanish 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Also via the crimestoppers.nypdonline.org page or by text message to 274637 (CRIMES), followed by TIP577. All communications are strictly confidential.