Woman killed by taxi driver in Times Square, New York: accidents on the rise post pandemic



Times Sq, world tourist mecca.

Photo: Mariela Lombard / El Diario

A 57-year-old woman died after being hit by a yellow taxi in Times Square, the very tourist center of New York, still in post-pandemic recovery.

The taxi driver was driving east on West 46th Street at 4 a.m. Saturday when he struck the woman, who was attempting to cross 8th Avenue. outside the crosswalk, NYPD reported.

Police responding to a 911 call found the fatally wounded woman lying on the road. She was later pronounced dead at Mount Sinai Roosevelt Hospital.

The taxi driver remained on the scene after the fatal collision. No arrests were immediately announced as the New York Police Department investigated, which did not identify the victim, the New York Post reported.

Road accidents have exploded in the city. With fewer cars on the asphalt during the pandemic, the streets of NYC became a terrain of speeding and recklessness, according to statistics from a recent report by the Manhattan Institute.

But Cars aren’t the only threat: Actress Lisa Banes died last night in the hospital, 10 days after being hit by a hit-and-run scooter. Also since the pandemic there are more riders – delivery men and walkers – in the streets, and not all of them are legal. The rental and purchase of motorcycles and bicycles has been experiencing a boom in the city for some time, and many of its users disrespect the traffic lights and the direction of the roads and, in addition, have taken the sidewalks, threatening pedestrians even more.

In addition, Extended outdoor restaurants in the name of social distancing they have generated more improvisation in the already narrow spaces shared with pedestrians, riders, garbage bags and vehicles.