Rachel Brummert from North Carolina is now very concerned about her life as she suffers from an autoimmune disease

A patient with coronavirus of North Carolina he said he was infected in spite of stay at home during the three weeks leading up to his diagnosis last Thursday, according to a report.

“This is the sickest I’ve ever been and the scariest I’ve ever been,” she said. Rachel Brummert to WCNC. “I’m absolutely terrified. From what I hear about respirators, it’s kind of scary. I really hope I can recover at home,” she said.

Brummert, who suffers from an autoimmune disorder, told her that the last time she left her Charlotte home to go to the pharmacy was in mid-March. “I really thought I was doing everything right,” he said.

Due to her underlying condition, Brummert, as a precautionary measure, had kept her distance from others, including her husband, who lives in a separate room.

Rachel said that apart from the pharmacist and her husband, the only other person she has come into contact with is a woman who volunteered to drop off groceries at her front door, who later gave positive by COVID-19.

Although Brummert did not contact the womanhe said he took out the food bags off his porch without gloves.

“I have never had anything like this before. I had the flu several times, but this is not the flu. It is a completely different monster.”

