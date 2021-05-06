Woman is shot inside a Miami apartment complex – Telemundo Miami (51)

This Thursday morning the authorities went to a Miami apartment complex where a woman was reported who appeared to have been shot.

At around 1:20 a.m., emergency units responded to the scene located at the Caoba Apartments complex located at 698 Northeast and 1st Avenue in Miami, where they found a woman who apparently suffered a gunshot wound.

The victim, a woman in her 30s, was transported in critical condition to Ryder Trauma at Jackson Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival.

The motive for the shooting remains under investigation as authorities continue to collect clues and items that may help in the case. If you have any information, you can call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.