Everything indicates that the woman had a few extra glasses.

A tragedy occurred on May 1 in a community near the island of Kiwah, in Charleston, South Carolina, where a woman lost her life after being eaten by a crocodile, and all because the victim had a somewhat innocent and at the same time irresponsible attitude.

The victim was a 58 year old woman named Cynthia Covert, that according to what was published by the local newspaper Post and Courier, that dayShe went to a friend’s house to do a manicure service and when she left the residence, some neighbors saw her act a little strange, carrying a bottle of wine in one hand.

Suddenly, Covert would have run into a crocodile that was in a pond near her friend’s house. The reptile caught his attention a lot, so he decided to get closer to it, getting into the water, to take some photos and be able to touch it.

Her friend noticed this fact and repeatedly asked Cynthia to get out of the pond, but the woman ignored it and in the blink of an eye, the crocodile took her by one of her legs. The woman screamed for help and neighbors came to her rescue; however, they could do nothing and the woman was devoured by the animal.

In May 1 Kiawah Island incident in which victim was pulled into pond by alligator, coroner has ruled death as accidental drowning. This case is an unfortunate tragedy. We urge citizens to be alert and cautious around wildlife. Enjoy the outdoors safely and responsibly. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/SZgaFax0Ew – ChasCoSheriff (@ChasCoSheriff) May 5, 2020

“I guess I won’t do this again,” is what Covert would have said before he died.

USA / Killed by an alligator Cynthia Covert (58), a pedicure who did home work, although the hairdressers are closed. “He arrived with a glass of wine” and “he acted strange,” said the client, which leads one to believe recklessly. pic.twitter.com/3qZ32u0bwZ – ElPulpo (@ elPULP0) May 8, 2020

The police arrived at the scene and found the woman’s body, floating in the pond. In addition, the crocodile was killed with 4 shots to the head and its remains were sent to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

People close to the victim indicated that, most likely, Cynthia had drunk too much because she was very excited that her boyfriend, who lived in Tennessee, would come to visit her in a few days.

