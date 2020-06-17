The woman was identified as a former Weill Cornell Medicine hospital employee, according to the New York Post.

New York.- A coffee shop client reported to staff a woman who was in the place coughing repeatedly and without wearing a mouth covers.

The events occurred in the Bagel and Coffe House coffee shop In New York.

The woman Hearing that they were complaining about her, she started yelling and insulting the other client for giving her away.

He assured him that he did not need to use mouth covers because I already had antibodies.

When she was finally served and picked up her order, before leaving the cafeteria, the woman She approached the client who gave her away and began to cough repeatedly into her face.

The woman who complained to the cafeteria staff identified himself as Ally Goodbaum and shared what happened on his social networks to alert about this woman.

After the dissemination of his image, the woman She was identified as a former Weill Cornell Medicine hospital employee, according to the New York Post.

For its part, the hospital withdrew from the actions against it because the woman no longer works on site.

The cafeteria for its part, apologized through a statement and said that its staff does not serve people without mouth covers, but that on the day of the events new employees were working who were intimidated by the aggressiveness of the woman who coughed.