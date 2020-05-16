In Hard, a Brazilian series that debuts on Sunday, 17, at 11 pm, on the HBO channel and on HBO GO, a well-born and educated elite woman takes charge of a business that deals with pornography and manages to revolutionize it. Narrated in a humorous key, this story unites opposite worlds and challenges various prejudices and taboos. Still, the creators assert, pornography here functions as a means of talking about female protagonism in a universe full of stereotypes, and not as an end in itself.

Co-produced by HBO Latin America and Gullane Entretenimento, Hard is the adaptation of a homonymous French program, which originally aired between 2015 and 2018. And brings to the Brazilian reality the story of a lawyer who receives as a legacy from her husband, who died suddenly in a domestic accident, a producer of pornographic films. The first season has six half-hour episodes each.

“Our goal was to make a comedy of customs,” says Roberto Rios, vice president of original productions at HBO Latin America. “Pornography has a touch of humor, because it deals with taboo aspects of our life. An important issue in adapting is that the ‘screenwriters’ (because there are professional men and women) took great care to be profoundly fair when dealing with the topic, and not defend it or make it rude. “

Written by Danilo Gullane, Juliana Rosenthal, Patricia Leme, Mariana Zatz and Laura Villar, Hard tells the story of Sofia (Natália Lage), a lawyer who renounced her career to take care of the family. All of a sudden, her perfect upper-middle-class life crumbles when she finds out that her dead husband runs a porn production company behind a front company. Beautiful, modest and homey, she finds herself in the midst of a world with which she had no intimacy and about which she cultivated a lot of prejudice. The cast also features Denise Del Vecchio, Martha Nowill, Julio Machado and Fernando Alves Pinto in the cast.

Natália says that, in order to play Sofia, she went through the usual route of preparing for the role, which included reading the script, researching the pornographic industry and searching for films and documentaries on the subject. But the most important thing, says the actress, was putting herself in the place of her character and assuming her own prejudices in the face of something that she barely knew: “Humanity is very conservative and I think that pornography provokes a curiosity, but also a great disgust in most people. Sofia will get in touch with this and will be able to see the human beings that are there “.

“We put the most human aspects of Sofia in front of this story,” says producer Fabiano Gullane, who makes a special appearance as Alex, the protagonist’s husband – the character dies right at the beginning of the first episode. “We will dive into her story in a very delicate and balanced way, because little by little she ends up wanting to transform it into a more human, more diverse and representative business. Pornography is structuring in the series, but it has become more of an environment for us to follow the evolution of those characters all. “

Having as aesthetic inspiration Boogie Nights, about the birth of the American porn industry in the 1970s, and Blue Jasmine, about the transformations undergone by a socialite who suddenly finds herself without status and money, director-general Rodrigo Meirelles sought to give personality to its protagonist and widen the difference between the worlds in which she lived and would start to work. “She is a protagonist who is going to experience a great transformation. We needed to bring this into our universe, creating a greater contrast between the worlds in which she lives, the upper middle class and the porn environment,” he explains.

In addition to the process of adapting the story, Hard also underwent an update, since there is a difference of almost ten years between French and Brazilian productions. According to Meirelles, porn went through a major transformation during this period, going from DVDs on newsstands to free websites. “It ended up being incorporated into the story,” he says.

An important background to Hard’s achievement was the participation of professional porn actors in the supporting cast and figuration. They served as consultants for the series and appear in scenes at the production company inherited by Sofia, Sofix. “It was important to meet these people,” says Natália. “It was very beautiful to overcome a barrier of prejudice and look at these people with love and affection. I hope that the public can, along with Sofia, make this same journey.”

Following a tradition of the broadcaster, Hard will have a podcast attached to the exhibition of each episode, on HBO GO, on the HBO website and on the main platforms. The idea is to deepen themes covered throughout the stories and talk about creative aspects, tell behind the scenes of the production and other curiosities. Presented by Vinicius Calderoni, the actress Natália Lage, director Rodrigo Meirelles and Luiza Campos, director of episodes 4 and 5, will participate in the rounds.

