What you should know

The animal rescue group that took in the dog from a white woman who was caught on video calling New York police and falsely accusing a black man of threatening her in Central Park will return her pet. In addition to criticism of racism, Amy also received criticism for animal cruelty because she appeared to be suffocating her dog for almost a minute after she grabbed him by the collar. In a Facebook post, Abandoned Angels said the decision was made. after a vet determined that Amy Cooper’s dog was in good health and after New York City police authorities refused to take the dog in

NEW YORK – The animal rescue group that took in a white woman’s dog that was caught on video calling New York police and falsely accusing a black man of threatening her in Central Park will return her pet, it was learned.

In a Facebook post, Abandoned Angels said the decision was made after a vet determined that Amy Cooper’s dog was in good health and after New York City police authorities refused to host the dog.

“Abandoned Angels would like to express their gratitude for the great amount of support regarding the dog that was recently placed in our custody, after the publication of a disturbing video that caught our attention. The vet evaluated the dog immediately, and found that it was in good health. We have coordinated with the appropriate New York City law enforcement agencies that have refused to examine or welcome the dog. Accordingly, and based on comments received from the police, we have now complied with the owner’s request to return the dog, “says the Abandoned Angels publication.

In addition to criticism of racism, Amy also received criticism for animal cruelty because she appeared to be suffocating her dog for almost a minute after she grabbed him by the collar.

Abandoned Angels Cocker Spaniel Rescue previously said Amy adopted the dog a few years ago and “voluntarily gave it up” while the incident was being investigated.

Christian Cooper, unrelated to Amy, caught part of the viral exchange in a video his sister posted on Twitter. Amy is seen asking Christian to stop recording it.

When Christian refused to stop recording it, Amy grabbed her dog’s collar and walked away from him to call the police, the video shows.

“There is an African American man. I am in Central Park. He is filming and threatening me and my dog,” he said.

The woman repeats her claims to the operators multiple times as she struggles to keep the dog under her control, lifting the dog and pulling him by the collar multiple times.

Meanwhile, Christian didn’t seem to get any closer to Amy. Christian told our sister network NBC New York that he is an avid bird watcher and was in the popular spot for bird watchers around 8 a.m. a Monday. He said he only asked Amy to put her dog on a leash in the area where she is required to carry it at all times.

“If the habitat is destroyed, we will not be able to go there to see the birds and enjoy the plantations,” explained Christian. When Amy refused, he says he offered his dog a gift and began recording the incident.

“The only way I could prevent the dog from eating the treat is to put a leash on it,” he said. He added that filming because he was not going to be intimidated. “I am not going to participate in my own dehumanization,” he said.

“We live in an Ahmaud Arbery era, where black men are shot dead for assumptions people make about black men and blacks, and I’m just not going to be involved in that,” Christian previously told NBC New York, making himself I echo the criticism Amy received online.

Viral video of a Central Park dispute over a dog leash. Video: Christian Cooper

Christian stopped recording after Amy finally put her dog on a leash. He is heard saying, “Thank you.”

When the officers arrived, Christian was already gone. New York police said there were no complaints or arrests after determining that the incident was a “verbal dispute.”

The video of the dispute went viral, with more than 40 million visits in less than 48 hours. Amy has now lost her job and, although New York police have said they will not press charges, she faces a city human rights investigation.