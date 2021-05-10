Woman in Italy mistakenly receives 6 doses of covid-19 vaccine

Would it benefit to release patents for vaccines against covid-19? 1:59

(CNN) – A 23-year-old student in Italy mistakenly received six doses of Pfizer’s covid-19 vaccine at a hospital in Tuscany.

According to Daniela Gianelli, from the press office of the Noa hospital, the young woman has not suffered any adverse reaction after receiving the six injections.

The patient, who is in “good health” and does not suffer from any illness, remained in the hospital under strict observation for 24 hours and was later released, Gianelli said.

The mistake was made by a healthcare worker who accidentally filled a syringe with an entire vial of the vaccine, which contained a total of six doses. Shortly after administering the medication, the nurse realized what had happened.

“He saw five empty syringes and realized his mistake,” Gianelli said. Doctors will continue to monitor the patient’s immune response to the “massive dose of vaccine,” he added.

As an intern in the Psychology Department of the hospital, the student had the right to receive the vaccine before the rest of her age group. An investigation was opened, said the press officer, but added that “maybe it was a human error, it was definitely not on purpose.”