A woman in the United States he allegedly tried to stab protesters looting in a department store in one of the multiple protests over the death of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer from Minneapolis.

The lady, who has only been identified as Jennifer, appears in a video outside a Target store. This person would try to avoid excesses in the store. Someone else off camera says “she has a knife”, referring to the woman in Wheelchair.

At the Target in Minneapolis that was being looted tonight during the BLM riot, a woman in a wheelchair was attacked. pic.twitter.com/JxsXTB30xI – Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 28, 2020

In another of the videos, a person tries to cross a supermarket cart through the door, but Jennifer blocks access. Later, someone shoots the stream of a fire extinguisher on his head.

Other images show how a protester repeatedly hits the woman in a wheelchair in the head. The Minneapolis Police do not know the true identity of the affected.

A person tries to steal items in the wheelchair woman’s purse. Someone then runs up from behind and hits her repeatedly on the head. #Minneapolis #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/c1nleTWhGj – Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 28, 2020

The woman in Wheelchair He appeared in another recording where he assures that he only wanted to prevent the protesters from taking things from the establishment. He claims he was doing it peacefully and was only trying to block the entrance.

She accused that she was attacked and that she received several blows to the mouth and head. In addition, he said his keys were stolen. “I already saw the paramedics and they told me to go home,” he said.

She just needs to go home. pic.twitter.com/Vpz41v6G2S – Kaecia Williams (@PoeticKaee) May 28, 2020

