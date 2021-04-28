Woman harasses a black neighbor in her backyard: “You don’t have the right color, darling.”



Illustrative image of racism.

Photo: Shutterstock / Shutterstock

A woman was fired from her job in Virginia after she was caught on video yelling at a black neighbor that she does not have the correct color in reference to her skin.

The stalker, who is white, is seen on the front porch of the victim’s home on Lynchburg Avenue in Colonial Heights, about 20 miles south of Richmond.

Hilary Langlois was fired from her job at Chesterfield Food Bank (CFB) As a result of the incident that was captured on video by the security cameras of the home of Laquetta Good.

The Progress-Index report indicates that the recording was originally shared on a Facebook group of Colonial Heights Issues.

CFB CEO Kim Hill said on the same social network that Langlois’ attitude goes directly against the values ​​and beliefs of the entity.

“In response to this situation, we have fired this worker. We remain committed to creating and providing a positive, uplifting and motivating space for our employees, volunteers and clients, ”added Hill.

In the video of the altercation, the white woman tells the other female – from outside her house – that she does not have the correct skin color.

“You don’t have the right color, darling,” yells the abuser.

To this, the African American asks the other: “Am I a black?” (I’m a nigger?).

“Yes, you are,” replies the neighbor.

In the comment accompanying the video on Facebook, Good wrote: “We are going to talk about the Colonial Heights police officer who saw the entire video and all she said was that she would not trespass on my property.”

In another video quoted by the New York Post, the woman wrote that the dispute with the other woman allegedly takes some time.

“Let’s go back to the beginning when she called the police to examine my house for drugs because her words were that I could not pay for my house, I never left my house so I had to sell drugs because I am black and I have a Porsche ”, reads the comment in another recording whose content is unknown.

“Yes, the POLICE SURE THEY MADE A CHECK ON MY HOUSE FOR DRUGS… They found no drugs and I work from home. This has been going on FOR MONTHS, ”the woman added.

Good told the Daily Mail that she feels like a prisoner in her own home.

“I feel like a prisoner in my own home,” Good said. “She has called me by various names before, but hearing her being racist really impresses me,” added the interviewee.

“You should feel comfortable in your own home. That is not acceptable. We have a long way as a society for equality ”, he pointed out.